By Abubaker Kirunda

Upto Shs 400m has been secured to help in the fight against jiggers in Bugiri district.

The Rotary Club of Bugiri solicited this money from Rotarians in Germany.

The Bugiri Rotary Club President Malijani Azalwa said they decided to team up with their comrades from Germany to fund this project after discovering that jiggers were affecting both humans and domestic animals in most sub-counties in Bugiri.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign to fight jiggers in Busoga, Azalwa said the most affected sub counties were Budaya, Bulesa, Buwunga and Bulidha.

The secured funds will be used to facilitate medical doctors and village health teams to reach out to families most affected by the jigger infestation.