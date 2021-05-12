By U R N

The Health Ministry has spent over Shs700 million to test guests for Covid-19 as President Museveni takes oath for a sixth elective term in office.

This reporter has learnt that the over 4,000 guests at the ceremony were subjected to tests as per the Covid-19 standard operating procedures. Each PCR test costs close to Shs180,000.

Those who were tested include services providers, journalists and security personnel among others, attending the ceremony at the Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds Wednesday. Only those that have tested negative for the virus will be allowed at the venue. The Minister for Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says the guests who have not received their results will do so at the entrance of the venue.

“We will have over 4,000 people here in a way that adheres to the guidelines and statutory instruments. Everyone coming here has been tested. We are expecting that at the entrance apart from those people having their own results, results will also be provided so that as you come in, you’re ticked off against your name. If you’re negative, you’ll be allowed in but if you’re positive and you were not aware we shall also guide you,” she said.

