Motorists along the Kampala-Entebbe expressway have so far paid a total of Shs75 billion in toll fees since the commencement of the exercise on 8th January 2022 by Egis Road Operation.

According to an update by the Kampala Entebbe Expressway management via their official X-handle ((@KEE_UG), “All tolling revenue is collected and immediately passed to the UNRA account, which directly credits the consolidated account of Uganda. Egis is Paid separately by UNRA to operate and maintain the Kampala Entebbe Expressway.”

In its first year of managing and operating the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, Egis Road Operation collected about Shs34 billion in toll fees.

Motorists on the expressway pay between Shs5,000 and Shs18,000 depending on the size of their vehicle.

Egis Road Operation, an international group in the construction, engineering, and mobility services was awarded a contract by Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to maintain the expressway.

The government of Uganda acquired a USD350 million loan from the Exim Bank of China in May 2011, to finance the construction of the 51.4km Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

Works Minister Gen Katumba Wamala has since revealed that part of the toll fee collection cash will be used to finance the loan, fund security along with ambulance and breakdown services, and routine road maintenance along the Expressway.