The ministry of energy and natural development has been forced to switch on the expensive 50MW Namanve thermal power plant, which is always on standby for emergencies to bridge the electricity deficit of 104MW caused by infrastructural vandalism.

This is after double lines from Owen falls dam to Lugogo, the central hub were damaged putting down four towers connected to the Namanve industrial park among other areas where interruptions were mentioned.

Dr. Geofrey Okoboi, the Director Economic Regulation at the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) tells KFM that running the thermal plant for the week needed to stabilize normal power generation will cost about Shs6.3b.