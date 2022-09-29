Local band musician, Lady Grace has been confirmed dead following a nasty accident that happened today morning at Namakata along the Semuto-Matuga road, Luwero district.

The fatal accident that happened at around 3am involved a Toyota Wish vehicle registration number UBB 033K.

According to Faridah Nampiima, the traffic and road safety directorate spokesperson, it is alleged that the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned several times plunging into River Mayanja.

She further explained that the other occupants of the vehicle who have been identified as Ragga Fire, and Ronald Alimpa (all artists) have been rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment by their fellow artist, a one Hassan Nduga.

The police have not yet established the real cause of the accident.