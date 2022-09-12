Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga has today told journalists that they have managed to link city socialite Charles Sunday Olim, alias Sipapa to 12 more crime scenes from where his DNA was extracted by their forensic team.

According to Enanga, most of the crimes involve burglary.

The Police Directorate of Crime Intelligence (CID) tracked down and arrested Sipapa in Tororo district last week after law enforcement took in his wife after detectives recovered $70,000 (about Shs266m) from her bag. The money is believed to be part of the stolen $429,000 (about Shs1.6b).

Sipapa was initially arrested and detained to assist with investigations into the alleged robbery of Shs1.6b, phones and other electronic gadgets.

Detectives identified the victim-cum-complainant as a South Sudanese army officer, Jacob Nul, a resident of Bunga in Makindye Division.