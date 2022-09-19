Socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa has been remanded to Luzira prison on six counts of aggravated robbery.

This has come after prosecution informed court that investigations on his case are still ongoing.

His wife, Shamirah Nakiyemba had asked the Makindye Magistrates Court to grant her bail on grounds that she is a mother but the magistrate instead advised her to apply for bail before the High court.

Sipapa, a renown music promoter, gold and car dealer has been jointly charged with his wife Nakiyemba. The couple was arrested by police detectives after allegedly robbing a South Sudanese national of over Shs 1.5 billion. They are also accused of robbing other items like; laptops, phones, and TVs, among other things.

They allegedly committed the offense on the night of August 29th 2022 at Bunga in Kawuku, Gaba.

Now grade one Magistrate, Patience Ronah Tukundane has further remanded them until October 10th, 2022 as investigations continue.

According to the Penal Code Act, guilty aggravated robbery convicts face death penalty (maximum), among other punishments upon conviction.