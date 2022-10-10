City socialite Charles Olimu alias Sipapa and his wife, Shamirah Nakiyemba have been further remanded to Luzira prison until November 10, 2022, over aggravated robbery.

The couple has been further remanded by Makindye Court Grade one magistrate, Patience Tukundane.

This is after prosecution informed court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing and asked for another date to enable police complete their inquiries.

Sipapa, a renown music promoter and gold/car dealer has been jointly charged with his wife Nakiyemba.

The couple was arrested by police from their home for using a harmful substance to render their victims (South Sudan nationals) unconscious before robbing them of their property including money, laptops, phones, TV screens, and a golden belt.

They allegedly committed the offence on the night of August 29, 2022, in Bunga, Kawuku Gaba.

According to the Penal Code Act, aggrevated robbery charges carry a maximum penalty of death upon conviction.