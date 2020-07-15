

Gulu Central Police station is holding six suspected thugs who yesterday beat two police officers into coma.

The Aswa Region police spokesperson Patrick Okema says the attempted murder and robbery yesterday morning involved two officers, CPL Andrew Mulyamboga and Edmond Menya all attached to Paicho police station.

He says this is after the duo responded to a reported case of a seemingly simple robbery of a Motor vehicle registration number UAU 327E belonging to counsel Moses Kato, at Kiceke village, Paicho sub county in Gulu district.

The officers who are currently admitted at Gulu regional referral hospital were reportedly attacked, beaten unconscious and a riffle with 29 rounds of ammunition stolen from them.

Okema however says they have managed to arrest six suspects currently detained at Gulu CPS, with others still at large and the stolen riffle has been recovered as inquiries continue.