Police in Oyam district are investigating circumstances under which the lifeless body of a soldier identified as Vincent Olanya an intelligence officer with the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), attached at Loro army detach was recovered in a swamp at Onea village, Kamdini sub-county.

Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga region police spokesperson says it is alleged that last week, the deceased went with some workers to harvest sunflower from his garden located in Onea A village aboard a vehicle registration number UBD 097G Toyota Hiace, and along, he allegedly hired a boda-boda rider identified as Morris Opio to take him to the trading center to borrow a tapeline but never returned.

Daniel Acaa, the village’s LCI chairman reported that the soldier’s body was recovered at the swamp and it has since been moved to the 4th division army headquaters mortuary in Gulu district for postmortem.

In the meantime, six suspects have been apprehended to aid investigations into the suspected murder.