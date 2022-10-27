By Robert Muhereza

Six Congolese refugees are admitted at Kisoro hospital in Kisoro district where they are nursing bomb fragment wounds they sustained on Wednesday, October 26 as heavy fighting continued between the M23 rebels and the Congolese government forces in the Rutshuru territory in the North Kivu province.

The Kisoro hospital medical superintendent, Dr. Benon Rukunda has said that the victims have received medical attention and are currently out of danger.

The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner Hajji Shafiq Ssekandi says all the victims are residents of Ntanda village Bweza in Rutshuru territory of North Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He warned the Congolese refugees against returning to their gardens across the border because heavy fighting between the M23 rebels and the Congolese government forces was still going on by last evening.

Fresh fighting between the M23 rebels and Congolese government forces started on Saturday last week forcing hundreds of Congolese nationals to cross into Kisoro district through Bunagana border post as asylum seekers and many of them are still camped at Bunagana border market area while others were transported to the Nyakabande refugee transit camp where they were to be screened before relocating them to the refugee transit camps in western Uganda.

The Associate Communications officer of the UNHCR in Uganda, Mr. Frank Walusimbi on Wednesday said approximately 12,000 Congolese nationals have crossed into Kisoro district since Saturday last week of which 6,400 individuals have been received by the UNHCR officials at Nyakabande refugee transit center in Kisoro district as preparations for having them relocated to the settlement are underway.