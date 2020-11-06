

The High Court Commercial Division has ordered five people and a company involved in the Mukono- Katosi Road Scam to refund more than Shs20 billion to Uganda National Roads Authority.

The order has been issued by the head of the Division Henry Peter Adonyo.

The six who have been ordered to refund the monies are; businessman Apollo Senkeeto, Timothy McCoy, Richard Pratt, Michael Olvey, Niu Hong and Eutaw Construction Company Incorporated.

The Judge found that the six entities engaged in an elaborative and complicated scheme to defraud UNRA after evidence indicates that a non-existing company EUTAW which had been contracted to do the road constructions worth Shs24.7 billion did only works estimated to be at 3 percent which was valued at only Shs6 billion.

He noted that EUTAW a non-existing company through its purported Country representative Senkeeto after getting a contract they sub contracted a Chinese Firm CICO Construction which did the works at 3 percent and therefore it was prudent for them to refund the balance of Shs18.7 billion that was never used in the construction of the road.

Adonyo also ordered that the six pay to UNRA general damages of Shs500 million for inconveniencing UNRA, punitive damages of one billion shillings as well as costs of the suit.

He further ordered that all the monies will attract a ten percent interest per annum effective today when the Judgement has been delivered until payment in full.

The Judgement arises from the September 2016 petition filed by UNRA against the said six entities in the commercial Division of High Court .