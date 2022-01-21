By Patrick Okaba

Six members of the same family in Pakwach District who were waving goodbye to a visitor by the roadside along the Nebbi -Pakwach highway have perished in an accident.

The incident which claimed the lives of six people happened about 2 kilometers away from Pakwach town council at Panyimur road junction.

According to District Police Commander Pakwach District Samuel Lubega, the commuter taxi registration number UBG-674G was carrying 11 passengers who were traveling to Kampala from Paidha in Zombo District when it rammed into the family members injuring 10 others.

Lubega said the majority of those who died in the accident were children aged between 7 and 12.

He attributes the accident to overspeeding and reckless driving by the taxi driver identified as Godfred Kiseka who is under police custody and is to be charged with causing the death of six people.