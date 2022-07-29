Six Judicial officers at the rank of Registrars and Magistrates have been transferred.

According to this transfer made by chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu, the transfer is a move to address the gaps following the elevation of officers within those ranks to Judgeship.

Langa said the changes are also geared at effective coordination, management, and delivery of judicial services.

The changes which are effective August 8th, have seen Her-Worship Rosemary Bareebe, who has been serving as Registrar Magistrates Affairs & Data Management moving to the High Court and she will administratively coordinate all the activities at the different High Court divisions and circuits.

Kwizera Amos, who has been Registrar Planning, Research & Development now moves to the Inspectorate – a Registry charged with quality assurance in the Courts, Nabakooza Flavia who has been at the Commercial Division of the High Court replaces him at the Registry of Planning.

Others are Akullo Elizabeth Ogwal who moved from High Court Land Division to Mukono High Court, Imalingat Christine from Makutu to Arua, Ayola Angela from Arua to the chambers of justice Fredrick Egonda Ntende.