By Mike Sebalu

Six people have been confirmed dead so far after landslides hit Kisoro district on Tuesday night. According to the Uganda Redcross Society, five of the deceased are from one family in Biizi village and 1 in Gihuyaga village, both in Murora sub-count, Kisoro district.

The cause of the landslides has been attributed to the heavy rains in the area.

Irene Nakasiita, the Uganda Red Cross communications officer says response teams are on ground and have been involved in the management of the dead, together with the local authorities and community members.

“For coordination, we are joined by the Village Disaster Management Committee, sub-county Disaster Management Committee & the main District Disaster Management Committee to complete rapid assessments and also take collective decisions that will enable the affected to receive appropriate relief support,” told KFM on Wednesday.