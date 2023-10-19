Six people died on spot and two others were injured critically in a road crash along the Masindi-Pakwach road in Masindi district at Murchison Falls National Park on Wednesday.

The crash involved an Isuzu truck registration number UAZ 404H that was ferrying people and construction material destined for Pakwach from Kampala.

Police have identified the deceased persons as Vincent Odoch, 29, the driver, Muhammed Swaleh 23, Oscar Nyankoli 23, a resident of Lira district, Aron Akandwanaho, 24, from Rukiiga district, , and Constance Bizimana, 24 while the sixth person is yet to be identified.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, says the injured; Emmanuel Muhuruzi and another one only identified as Otim have been transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital in a critical condition.

Additionally, the deceased’s bodies were moved to Masindi General Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.