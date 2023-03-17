By Tausi Nakato | Monitor

Police in Jinja City have arrested six men on allegations of engaging in homosexuality after their video recording went viral on social media. Their arrest follows a 17-second video clip, which has since been shared on various social media platforms, showing the four having sex.

In the video, the faces of two young men are visible, while the other two are hidden, according to police.

Speaking to this publication on Friday, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said they have six men in their custody in connection to the video. “Using our intelligence, we have arrested six men from Mpumudde Ward, Northern Division in Jinja City; we found them in one room,” Mr. Mubi said. According to Mr Mubi, “three of the men serve the purpose of being women”, adding that lubricants, among other fetishes, were discovered in their room.