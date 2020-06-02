Six people have been confirmed dead after a boat they were travelling in capsized on a lake in Masaka District.

The group was traveling to Lambu landing site in Bukakata Sub County, Masaka District.

According to eyewitnesses, the boat in which the group of 10 was travelling in capsized at ku-satu in Bukakata where they had been relocated after Lambu landing site was cut off by floods.

One of the residents, Betty Nanteza says the locals managed to save only four people.

The Bukakata sub country chairperson Aloysius Jjuko says they have so far managed to retrieve two bodies from the water while the search for other bodies is ongoing.

The southern region police spokesperson, Muhammad Nsubuga says police is yet to identify the retrieved bodies.