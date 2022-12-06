At least six people have been confirmed dead and eleven others seriously injured in a road crash that occurred in Njeru municipality, Buikwe district.

The Ssezibwa region police spokesperson, Hellen Butoto said the crash occurred in Nile village near Jinja Nile bridge along the Jinja-Kampala road.

Butoto said the crash involved a Fuso truck registration number UBB 895G and UBL 838U, a Toyota Hiace. She further explained that the Fuso truck driver lost control and had a head-on collision with the Taxi Toyota Hiace vehicle.

According to police, the deceased, who are yet to be identified were all from the Taxi that was heading to Mbale.

Butoto revealed that both the dead and injured people were taken to Jinja referral hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have attributed the crash to reckless driving by the Fuso driver.