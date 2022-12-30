By Obed Kankiriho

Six passengers have died on spot in a nasty accident along Rukiga -Mbarara highway.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says the accident occurred this morning at around 4:00 am at Satellite Hotel 2kms from Muhanga trading centre along Rukiga-Mbarara highway in Ntungamo district.

Maate says the head-on collision left six people dead on spot including both drivers and left thirty others seriously injured.

Maate adds that the accident involved two buses one from Rwanda, registration number 798B of Volcano RAD CO, and another from Kenya bus company, Oxygen registration number KCU 054L.

He asserted that the victims have been evacuated to Rutooma health center in Muhanga town council by both police patrol cars and ambulance under the supervision of District Police Commander for Rukiga and traffic O/C.

According to Maate, the cause of the accident was attributed to poor visibility due to fog.