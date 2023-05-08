Joint intelligence teams and the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) have arrested six suspected terrorists with locally made bombs ahead of a planned nationwide protest.

Activists have since called for protests against corruption and the economic hardships in the country.

The UPDF 1st division spokesperson Maj Charles Kabona says the suspects were found with gadgets used to make improvised explosive devices.

Kabona has urged Ugandans to remain vigilant and alert and report any suspicious people and objects in their communities.

“After getting our technical and human intelligence information last night, our forces came to this place (Nabweru) and managed to arrest four people. These people are having gadgets that make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The IEDs are mostly used negative elements in countries like Somalia, DRC and recently in Uganda when they hid us” Maj Kabona said.

Meanwhile, the Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the suspects as; Hamidu Ssekide, Muhammed Kalyango, Abdul Katumba, Arafat Ssali and Emmanuel Asiimwe and Hamidu Muyonde.

Muyonde has however been accidentally shot in the foot as he explains.

“He is one of the suspects that has moved away with a wound. This was an accident that occurred in the vehicle as they were preparing to drive away. But we are hopeful the injury is minor and we are waiting for the outcome from the medical side where he has been taken. They are going to be taken to one of our police stations for interrogations,” Owoyesigyire revealed.

Earlier the UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye said that these explosives were to be used today by activists who have vowed to paint the city red today.

Much as the activists have claimed today’s demonstrations are peaceful, police have termed them illegal and have vowed to crack down on protesters.