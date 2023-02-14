Police in Bunyangabu district are hunting for six male suspects who escaped from detention cells.

Vincent Twesigye, the Rwenzori region police spokesperson says the suspects escaped from the female detention cells at Bunyangabu central police station where they had been moved to temporarily decongest the male cells.

Twesigye who blames the incident on laxity of the cell guard on duty at the time, says the suspects simply pulled the wooden cell door to access their escape route.

He has meanwhile advised the officers in charge of such stations against keeping suspects in police cells for long.