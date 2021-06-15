By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Hoima city is holding six teachers from Yana Day and Boarding Primary School who were found teaching pupils in contravention of the presidential directives meant to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says among the arrested teachers is the proprietor of the school one Juliet Ndibalekera.

He says police also await statements from parents of the 11 pupils currently detained at the police station.

The suspects face charges relating to engaging in a negligent act likely to cause the spread of an infectious disease which in this case Covid-19.

In his last address on the covid-19 situation in the country, President Museveni ordered the closure of all educational institutions and banned inter-district travel for 42 days.

Uganda currently has 63,099 cases of covid-19 and 434 related deaths.