By Brian Adams Kesiime & Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has announced that all pedestrians and light vehicles will this week start using a section of River Katonga bridge on the Kampala-Masaka highway.

According to Mr. Allan Ssempebwa, the UNRA spokesperson said those cleared to use the bridge include; pedestrians, bicyclists, boda bodas, commuter taxis, salon cars, and buses.

“One lane at the bridge is now ready for light traffic and motorists will start using it by the end of this week. However, we ask all motorists to exercise maximum patience as they approach the bridge because traffic from opposition directions will be using one lane in the meantime as the contractor continues with the repair works,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

Mr. Ssempebwa did not state the exact date when light traffic will resume at the bridge. However, he insists that cargo trucks will continue using the diversion route through the districts of Gomba, Sembabule, and Bukomansimbi.

Works and Transport Minister, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, said after opening a section of Katonga, the contractor, China Communications Company Ltd (CCCC) will now embark on erecting a steel bridge over the river and work will last one month.

“The steel bridge will be at the diversion we are going to create at Katonga and even heavy trucks will be allowed to use it, thereafter, the contractor will erect a raised permanent pre-stressed concrete bridge whose construction will last for a year, and some months,” he said.