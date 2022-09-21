The Judiciary has extended the “Small Claims Procedure” initiative to the West Nile and western regions of Uganda. Small Claims Procedure is an exercise where judicial officers handle cases not exceeding Shs10 million.

In most cases, litigants can file cases without a lawyer and these cases can be resolved within 30 days.

The quick access to justice initiative has been launched at the Maracha Magistrate’s Court and Arua City Court by the Arua Resident Judge, Collins Acellam.

In the western region, Justice Tom Chemutai, the Rukungiri Resident Judge, presided over the launch at Nyarushanje Magistrates Court and Ntungamo resident district commissioner, Godfrey Mucunguzi launched one at Rubare Magistrate’s Court.

The week-long exercise in Western Uganda is being spearheaded by Her-Worship Mastula Mulondo while the team in West Nile is being led by Her-Worship Jackline Kagoya on behalf of the assistant registrar.

The procedure has also been launched at Packwach, Katerera and Kagango courts.