Farmers are seeking access to modern technological-related innovations which will help them cope with the effects of climate change which are impacting the development of the sector.

The farming industry is one of the sectors which have been heavily affected by the effects of climate change, and if no action is taken, the outlook of the sector will continue to be affected in terms of development.

The chairperson of the Kween district Farmers Association, Milton Chebet, says farmers should be supplied with solar energy to promote irrigation, especially in the areas which have been affected by the effects of climate change.

He says the agriculture sector is comprised of about 69% of smaller holder farmers, and the majority of these have no capacity to have modern facilities to do irrigation on their respective farms.

He made the remarks, at the Agri-solar stakeholder conference organized by the Innovation Village, intended to promote the use of solar energy in the country’s farming systems.