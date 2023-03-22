In line with its ‘Smart City’ agenda, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has launched a state-of-the-art hybrid solar system at Mulago School of the deaf and Ntinda school of the deaf. The system was financed by a donation from the European Union and Green Energy.

While launching the system, the Executive Director of the authority, Dorothy Kisaka, was in the company of Mayor Nakawa, Paul Mugambe, and Olive Namazzi, the KCCA Executive Secretary in charge of education and public health.

Kisaka noted that KCCA is championing the Smart City agenda with emphasis on three things; leveraging the use of technology in delivering services, improving infrastructure, and promoting people’s wellbeing.

She said the Authority is also planning to work on getting solar power into other public schools within the city.

Meanwhile, Nakawa division mayor, Paul Mugambe, has lauded KCCA for the lobby, however, noting that more funds are needed to improve the education system in the city.