By Moses Ndhaye

Operators of small and medium enterprises have expressed optimism that re-opening the economy fully will help the majority of the struggling businesses to recover from the effects of the COCVID-19 Pandemic.

The Executive director at the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises-Uganda John Walugembe says this is a critical policy that the government should critically examine especially at this time when businesses have been affected by the pandemic.

He says in addition, the government should also support SME’s to access the market in the region and this will help the economy prosper.

He says Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play a major role in most economies, particularly in developing countries, Uganda inclusive and they are important contributors to job creation.