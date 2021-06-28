By Juliet Nalwooga

Operators of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are asking security personnel to be more humane as they enforce Covid-19 Standard Operation Procedures during the current 42-day lockdown.

The call comes after videos made rounds on social media showing running battles between law enforcers and traders in downtown Kampala who had defied the presidential “stay home” directive and displayed their merchandise for sale.

John Walugembe, the Executive Director of the Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises is concerned that without a robust relief package for everyone affected by the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, traders dealing in perishable commodities may soon be pushed out of business.

Walugembe also appeals to the government to find a more reliable method of identifying beneficiaries for the covid relief cash, noting that the proposed mobile money transactions basis is subjective and open to abuse.

Uganda yesterday joined the world to mark the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day under the theme; “MSMEs, Key to an inclusive and sustainable recovery”