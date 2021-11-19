By Juliet Nalwooga



Players in the Small & Medium Enterprise sector are asking the Uganda Revenue Authority to set up a special desk to handle SMEs particularly those that have previously not been able to meet their tax obligations.

The Executive Director Federation of Small & Medium Enterprise John Walugembe argues that this will enable budding firms to easily get tax clearance.

Speaking on the sidelines of the East African SMEs Conference on oil & gas in Kampala, Walugembe said this way, both URA and the SMEs will attain a win-win situation as in turn small enterprises will increase their contribution to national revenue.