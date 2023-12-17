By David Awori

A soldier belonging to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has been killed by suspected smugglers in Sofia ‘B’ Village, Busia municipality, while a policeman who was with him survived death with severe injuries.

Corporal David Asasira, attached to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement unit, was killed as he reportedly tried to intercept a truck carrying suspected smuggled goods.

Sources say Asasira was fatally overrun by a Kenyan-registered truck loaded with motor vehicle tyres, which he attempted to impound as it entered Uganda through Sofia 'B' Village early Saturday morning.