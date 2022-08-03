The new minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Nobert Mao has been tasked by social justice advocates to perform his functions professionally and avoid politicking.

On Tuesday, Mao, who a week ago signed a cooperation agreement with the President, took the oath of office at parliament making him the 18th Justice Minister of the country.

Speaking to KFM, the Executive Director of Legal Aid Service Providers Network (LASPNET) Sylvia Namubiru says Mao is qualified for the job and should thus serve with expertise and technical knowledge being a lawyer and having served as a legislator.

According to Namubiru, Mao has a great task of tracking the cases of political prisoners, addressing the constitutional amendment review in line with the Supreme Court ruling, and stalled laws that have affected the administration of justice in the country, especially the Legal Aid Law, Marriage and Divorce law among others.

She adds that Mao is challenged with rationalizing the facilitation of institutions that are linked to the effective administration of Justice like the Police.