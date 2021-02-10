By Ritah Kemigisa

The government has unblocked social media services nearly a month after a shutdown was imposed on the eve of the January 14th poll.

Early last month, the government restored internet services but social media platforms remain blocked and were only accessible using Virtual Private Networks (VPN).

In a tweet, this morning, the Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance Peter Ogwang confirmed that internet and social media services have been fully restored.

He has meanwhile apologized to Ugandans for the inconveniences caused but says it was for the security of our country.

Minister Ogwang has asked Ugandans to use the services for constructive purposes.

President Museveni who won his 6th term in office had since accused the platforms of being undemocratic.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter played a crucial role in mobilizing support for NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi.