Kampala City socialite Nasser Nduhukire, also known as Don Nasser, appeared before Buganda Road Court on Monday, facing charges of aggravated trafficking in children for sexual exploitation.

Don Nasser is accused of working with Promise Gatete to transport a 16-year-old girl from Tagore apartments at Acacia Mall and holding her captive in Kito, Kira Division for three days. Both individuals have denied the charges but were remanded to Luzira prison, pending their appearance before the High Court for trial. The maximum penalty for this crime is death.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi ordered their return to court on October 8, 2024, to monitor the progress of the ongoing investigation.

More details to follow…