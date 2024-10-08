Socialite Nasser Nduhukire, commonly known as Don Nasser, remains in custody on charges of aggravated trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor. He was first remanded on September 23, 2024, and had his detention extended on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, due to ongoing police investigations.

Don Nasser was apprehended in Kenya and accused of holding a 16-year-old girl captive at his Kira residence between May 23 and 27, 2024. He is charged jointly with Ateete Promise, a personal assistant to MP Yona Musinguzi.

Both individuals are awaiting trial at the High Court, as lower courts lack the jurisdiction to handle capital offenses such as child trafficking and defilement.

Don Nasser is alleged to have conspired with Atete to abduct a 16-year-old girl from Tagore apartments at Acacia Mall and detain her in Kito, Kira Division, for three days. Both individuals have pleaded not guilty to the charges but remain in custody at Luzira prison. The maximum penalty for this crime is death.