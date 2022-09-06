Socialite Olimu Charles commonly known as Sipapa has been arrested by police officers from the Directorate of Crime Intelligence .

He has been on the police most wanted list over alleged robbery of Ushs 1.6b and is being detained on charges of aggravated robbery after assailants raided the home of Jacob Arok, a South Sudanese national in Kawuku zone, Bunga on August 28.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga says arrangements are in place to hand him over to the CID task team at Kampala Metropolitan Police for further interview and court action.

This now brings the number of suspects arrested so far regarding this case to five.