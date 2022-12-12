Troubled socialite Charles Olimu commonly known as Sipapa has been charged afresh, KFM has learnt. Sipapa has been charged again with ten counts of money laundering in which prosecution alleges that he bought luxurious cars and other items using money obtained through criminal activities.

Sipapa, a music promoter, gold, and car dealer has been on remand since September 2022 with his wife Shamirah Nakiyemba on six counts of aggravated robbery.

The couple was arrested by police from their home in Kira Municipality for using a harmful substance to render their victims unconscious before robbing them of their property including money, laptops, phones, TV screens, and a golden belt.

They allegedly committed the offences on the night of August 29, 2022, in Bunga, Kawuku Ggaba.

Sipapa and his wife will spend this year’s Christmas in prison as Makidye court grade one magistrate, Patience Tukundane further remands them to Luzira prison until January 19, 2023, as investigations continue.