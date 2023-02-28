By Juliet Kigongo | Monitor

Kampala socialite Charles Olimu, alias Sipapa, and his wife Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba, were yesterday sent to the High Court to stand trial on charges of aggravated robbery and money laundering. This was after the prosecution said they had completed investigating the case.

Presiding Makindye Chief Magistrate Esther Adikini further remanded Sipapa and Nakiyemba, pending trial.

“You are hereby committed to the High Court for trial at the next convenient session. Meanwhile, you are further remanded,” Ms Adikini said. The prosecution in their summary of evidence presented to court state that they have gathered sufficient evidence to pin Sipapa and his wife in regards to the alleged robbery of $429.000 (about Shs1.6b) from Mr Jacob Arok Nul Mayendit, a South Sudanese businessman.

The state led by Mr Edward Muhumuza said they have evidence to prove that Sipapa, a businessman dealing in gold, cars, and promoter of musicians, and Nakiyemba, a designer, and others still at large on the night of August 29, 2022, at Bunga, Kawuku in Makindye Division engaged in money laundering.

The prosecution further alleges that the duo robbed a one Mul and Mary Ateng of $429.000 (about Shs1.6 billion), two mobile phones, an iphone, a 75-inch Samsung flat TV screen, and an apple MacBook, among others and immediately before or after using a substance on them, which rendered them unconscious.

During the subsequent investigations, detectives tracked down an iCloud signal from one of the alleged stolen iPhones that led them to the socialite’s home in Buwate, Kira Municipality, Wakiso district. Read more