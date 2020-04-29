By Tom Brian Angurini

Sociologists have underscored the importance of keeping families together during this COVID-19 lockdown.

Dr Fred Kasirye, the dean, faculty of humanities and social sciences at Victoria University says this is an important aspect for the “stay home, stay safe” campaign.

He says sociology as a field of study teaches appreciation of the family in reflecting on the nature, character and growth of society.

Dr Kasirye explains that these unfolding realities show that sociologists have a greater role to play past this pandemic to reconstruct the family.

This, he says, coupled with the role played by religion is what will help strengthen the social fabric that holds the family together even in the toughest of all times.