By Monitor Team

Armed thugs Friday night shot a man dead during a raid in which they stole Shs72 million from a mobile money shop in Uganda’s capital, police have said.

“Jinja Road Police station are currently investigating an incident of aggravated robbery and murder of Richard Ssenyondo that occurred on June 30 at around 9:30pm in Luzira Stage 7 Zone, Nakawa Division, Kampala district,” Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said on Saturday.

According to Onyango, owners of the mobile money shop Aggrey Bahati and Annah Nyamukulu were in the process of closing their outlet when two armed thugs approached them. Read more