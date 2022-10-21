Police in Kalisizo town council, Kyotera district are hunting for a UPDF soldier who disappeared with a rifle number XK-575926.

According to Mohammad Nsubuga, the Southern regional police spokesperson, the soldier identified as Luke Apangu went missing on Tuesday shortly after he was deployed to guard the UNEB store at Kalisizo police station.

It is alleged that the soldier left police officers who were on night duty and he went to his tent near the UNEB container, where he dropped a bag containing three full magazines, a key to a UNEB store, a torch, and a short while later he declared that the gun had been stolen from him.

Nsubuga says minutes later, the soldier reportedly run off and disappeared in the dark.

“Sgt Turyahikayo, PC Otabong, and PC Apeduno tried to follow him to get explanation from him but he disappeared in darkness,” Nsubuga noted.

He says the canines brought to the scene, tracked the soldier up to Bibiro stage for taxis along Kyotera-Masaka highway where it lost track.

According to police preliminary findings, the suspect disappeared in civilian attire.