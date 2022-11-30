A 59-year-old UPDF soldier, Sargent Fulgensio Batte has pleaded guilty to the offence of unlawful access to the air drone wing located at Entebbe Airforce Military Base.

Sargent Batte, a militant of the Regular Forces under the directorate of logistics as a driver was yesterday afternoon arraigned before the General Court Martial chairman, Brigadier Robert Freeman Mugabe, and charged with one offense related to security contrary to the UPDF Act of 2005.

Prosecution led by Major Emmy Ekyaruhanga says between December 1, 2021 and December 5, 2021 at Entebbe Airforce Military Base in Wakiso District, without authorization, Batte and five others moved and accessed the air drone wing which was an act prejudicing the security of the defense forces.

The others are: A Congolese refugee, Patrick Tshimanga, a resident of Konge cell Buziga Makindye division in Kampala district, Lt Isaac Makobore a junior officer attached to Uganda People’s Defence Airforce as a pilot, and businessmem Denis Buchanan a resident of Buziga, John Bosco Nyundo a resident of Kisubi , Kisenyi town council in Wakiso district and Godfrey Mukiibi also known as Semakula, a resident of Akright Estates, Kakungulu Entebbe road.

However, the accused persons were charged about two weeks ago and sent on remand to Luzira prison after denying the charges against them.

Batte is expected to be re-produced in court today together with his five co-accused persons for brief facts.

According to the UPDF Act of 2005, the offence they allegedly committed attracts a maximum penalty of death upon conviction.