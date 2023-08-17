A Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldier attached to the Marine Battalion SFC has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison over aggravated robbery and kidnap.

Corporal Ilsa Gilbert, 33, a resident of post office ward Entebbe in Wakiso district appeared before Kampala City Hall Court Grade One Magistrate Edgar Karakire and denied both counts of aggravated robbery and kidnap.

The soldier is jointly charged with 4 others identified as; Kalumba Fred a computerised engineer, resident of Kawuku -Katabi in Entebbe, Musasizi AncLet a scrap dealer at Agenda Buto LC1 Bweyogerere, Mabonga Moses a carpenter at Kakajjo Bweyogerere and Byamukama Onesmas a boda boda rider at Kakooza zone in Mukono district.

They are charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, kidnap, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Prosecution alleges that the group and others still at large on July 14, 2023, at old Kira Road Bukoto in Kampala, robbed one Nahabwe Simpson of Shs73 million, two mobile phones, and a national identity card.

It is alleged that on the same day, the accused persons led by CPL Gilbert kidnapped Nahabwe

They are expected to return to court on September 4, 2023, for mention of the case.