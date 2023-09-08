The General Court Martial in Makindye has charged and remanded a senior Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldier over forgery claims.

Major Moses Muganga Kahebwa, 53, a resident of Bombo barracks is attached to the Engineering Brigade.

He appeared before a seven-member court session led by Brig Gen Freeman Robert Mugabe and pleaded not guilty to two counts of forgery and uttering a false document to a fellow UPDF soldier.

He was remanded until October 17, 2023, after the army prosecution informed court that investigations into the matter were complete.

It is alleged that the suspect around March 15th, 2023, while within Kampala City, with intent to defraud forged a memorandum of sale of a motor vehicle registration number UBL 261E, a Vox Wagon purported to have been issued by Imran Trading Uganda Ltd whereas not.

He is also said to have forged a receipt voucher dated March 17, 2022, purported to have been issued by the said company, and uttered the same to D/SP Amuko Prisca Flavia.