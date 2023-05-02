Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) deputy spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki has refuted allegations that army officers have not been paid for several months now.

Akiiki made the affirmation while addressing journalists at the shooting scene of the State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola on Tuesday morning in Kyanja., a Kampala suburb.

There are reports that Private Wilson Sabiti (deceased) who shot Minister Engola was disgruntled by the delayed release of his salary and also decried his deplorable situation moments before he turned the gun on himself.

However, Akiiki says army officers are paid every 27th of the month.

“All of us get our salaries by the 27th of every month and I have facts to show you that my bank received that money and every soldier received his pay,” Akiiki said.

Lt Col Akiiki says together with other joint security teams, they are committed to finding out the motive behind the conduct of the UPDF officer.

According to Akiiki, the deceased soldier had just spent one month on duty guarding the deceased.

He has expressed optimism that the minister’s ADC Ronald Otim who sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment will help the security forces in thorough investigations.