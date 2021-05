By Benjamin Jumbe

Various heads of state have started arriving for the swearing in ceremony of President Museveni due tomorrow.

Among the first to arrive is the president of the Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullah Farmaajo.

Farmaajo was followed by his Burundian counterpart, Évariste Ndayishimiye.

These were received by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem at Entebbe International Airport.