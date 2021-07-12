By Paul Adude

Somali refugees residing in Kisenyi, in Kampala, have decried the lack of relief support from govt and other stakeholders since the 42-day lockdown was declared by the President.

The Somali Youth Action Organization Deputy Director Ismael Hussein says the Covid-19 lockdown has only worsened their plight as urban refugees.

Hussein adds that many refugees have been arrested for unknowingly violating presidential directives due to the language barrier.

However, the spokesperson of the Office of Prime Minister Julius Mucunguzi says the government can only take care of refugees who are within the refugee settlements spread out in 13 districts across the country.

Mucunguzi explains that for refugees are to benefit from food rations or any other form of support, they have to be in the settlements, not urban areas like Kisenyi.