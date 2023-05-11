The East Africa Community (EAC) Secretary General has revealed that the process to admit Somalia into the region is on course.

Dr. Peter Mathuki says a report from the verification team comprising of experts that sought to establish the country’s level of conformity with the criteria for admission was submitted to leaders of the EAC member states and that soon a council will assess the same as he explains.

“Somalia’s admission process is on course and since the report is being prepared and shared with partners to give their views, it now becomes easy, which is the next step (to submit the report to the council of ministers),” he said.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a media brief held in Kampala last evening.

The criteria for the admission of new countries into the Community include acceptance of the community, adherence to universally acceptable principles of good governance and the rule of law, observance of human rights, and potential contribution to the strengthening of integration within the East African region among other requirements.