The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission in Somalia, who is also the Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has congratulated the Somali National Armed Forces upon their anniversary.

The force has marked 60 years since their establishment in 1960 under the command of the late General Daud Abdulle Hirsi, a renowned Somali hero.

In a statement he has commended the brevity of the soldiers in particular, the Somali Army who he says have been on the front line, in recovering territories from Al-Shabaab hence restoring peace and security in Somalia.

He has pledged AU’s commitment to continuously support the Somali forces in combating Al-Shabaab to achieve long lasting peace in that country.