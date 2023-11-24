By AFP

Conflict-weary Somalia was admitted Friday into the East African Community (EAC) as the eighth member of the bloc as it seeks to expand free trade across the region.

"We have decided to admit the Federal Republic of Somalia under the treaty of accession," outgoing EAC chair, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, said at a summit of the group in Tanzania. Somalia — whose President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was at the summit — joins Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.